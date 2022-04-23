Denver Zoo to temporarily close Tuesday for emergency preparedness drill

The drill, which lasts until noon, will involve emergency vehicles and loud noises.

DENVER — If you have plans to head to the Denver Zoo on Tuesday, you may need to reschedule.

The zoo announced on Facebook Saturday morning that it will be closed on Tuesday for an emergency preparedness drill. The Denver Zoo said the drill is to help provide a safe environment for every guest who visits and for the animals.

The zoo will be closed until noon for the drill.

People who drive past the zoo on Tuesday may see emergency vehicles or hear loud noises. However, the zoo said it's part of the exercise drill.

One person commented on the Denver Zoo's Facebook post about the drill asking how the zoo deals with animals who may be afraid of loud noises. The zoo responded saying, "Most of our animals will be in their indoor habitats during the drill and we will have members of our excellent animal care staff still caring for and monitoring our amazing animals throughout the duration of the drill."

Denver Zoo will be CLOSED to the public on Tuesday, April 26 until noon for an emergency preparedness drill. If you see... Posted by Denver Zoo on Saturday, April 23, 2022

