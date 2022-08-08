Denver Zoo shares photos of flooding from Sunday's storms

The zoo reopened Monday, a little later than usual, due to flooding and tree damage from Sunday's storm.

DENVER — Denver Zoo shared photos on Monday of flooding in the park from Sunday night's torrential rainfall.

The zoo saw 1.73 inches of rain in half an hour Sunday night, according to data from a rain gauge located at the zoo that’s maintained by the Mile High Flood District. About 1.3 inches of that fell in just 15 minutes.

To put that into perspective, that equates to about a 1-in-100-year flood event for the zoo. That means there’s about a 1% chance of that much rain in that short of a timespan taking place at the zoo. The average total rainfall for August for City Park, where the zoo is located, is 1.58 inches.

Not to worry: The animals and staff were all fine, the zoo said.

The zoo delayed its opening Monday morning until 9:30 a.m. to clean up the mess.

> Video above: How rare was Sunday night’s flood event in Denver?

