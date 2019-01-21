DENVER — Dr. Vern L. Howard is looking forward to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. 

Howard is the chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission. Thirty four years ago, the commission helped bring the MLK Day Marade to Denver. 

“Each year I get excited," Howard said on Sunday. "I’ve been doing this for 42 years because we were marching before it was a marade and I have been doing it every year we've had a marade."

Each year, Denver's MLK Jr. Marade crowd size fluctuates, but Howard says they are expecting tens of thousands of marchers to show up on Monday morning. 

RELATED: MLK Marade goes on despite slick conditions

RELATED: Your signs from the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. 'Marade' in Denver

RELATED: Denver celebrates King legacy with annual 'marade'

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission is also offering a shuttle service from City Park to Civic Center Park for this year’s marade. The shuttle will be available for disabled and older marchers as well as families with small children.  

The commission will also hand out food donations and host a job fair in Civic Center Park for people in need, including furloughed federal employees.

“One thing we ask people to please bring is canned goods," Howard said. "If you have gently used coats, gloves, scarves, boots that you no longer use, we ask that you bring those out. We ask that you bring out your old cell phones as well. For 20-plus years, we have been collecting old cell phones, having them refurbished and they are donated to battered women shelters,” Howard said.

The Marade will start Monday in Denver's City Park (2001 Colorado Blvd Denver) with the opening ceremony beginning at 9:25 a.m.  

The step off is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. 

For more information, visit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission website.

Scenes from 2017 MLK 'Marade' in Denver
01 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
02 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
03 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
04 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
05 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
06 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
07 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
08 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
09 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
10 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
11 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
12 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
13 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
14 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
15 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
16 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
17 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
18 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
19 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
20 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
21 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
22 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
23 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
24 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
25 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
26 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
27 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
28 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
29 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
30 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
31 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
32 / 65
Marade 2017 in Denver
33 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
34 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
35 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
36 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
37 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
38 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
39 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
40 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
41 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
42 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
43 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
44 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
45 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
46 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
47 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
48 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
49 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
50 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
51 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
52 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
53 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
54 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
55 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
56 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
57 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
58 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
59 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
60 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
61 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
62 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
63 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
64 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017
65 / 65
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade; Jan. 16, 2017