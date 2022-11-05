Denver's popular e-bike rebate program is back

The program was halted last month after it reached capacity 19 days after its launch. Applications reopen next month.

DENVER — Denver's e-bike rebate program is back.

The city announced Tuesday that the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) e-bike rebate program will begin accepting applications on July 11 at 8 a.m. with up to 2,000 rebates available.

The popular program came to a halt last month 19 days after it launched because it reached capacity.

More than 3,000 Denverites applied for e-bike rebates within the first three weeks of the program’s launch, exceeding the program’s funding and anticipated demand.

The rebate program has made a shift to a new model, with a limited number of rebates available each month.

According to the release, by shifting to a limited release model, Denver residents can rest assured rebates will be available on a monthly basis through the end of 2022.

This program is funded by CASR’s Climate Protection Fund.

To help limit the number of unredeemed vouchers and ensure rebates are available for those ready to buy, CASR encourages anyone who might be interested in an e-bike to visit a participating bike shop, ask questions and test out a few models before applying for a voucher, the release says.

To date, 848 e-bike rebates have been redeemed, with 56% of the program funding going to income-qualified residents, according to the release. Half of the rebates available on July 11 will be reserved for income-qualified residents.

Denverites who are interested in e-bikes but not yet ready to claim a rebate voucher can sign up for notifications before each round of rebates becomes available. The release dates for 2022 are:

July 11

August 1

Sept. 6

Oct. 3

Nov. 7

Dec. 5

In addition to e-bikes, the Climate Action Rebate program, provided by the Climate Protection Fund, also covers home energy upgrades, such as heat pumps, electric vehicle charging and solar panels.

According to the release, those programs also have some changes. Standard rebates are expected to be available on a timed-release model in the fall before the cold weather season. Homeowners will have a limited number of days to work with approved contractors to complete installations.

Income-qualified Denver residents may apply for heat pumps and heat pump water heaters at any time through the Energy Resource Center. Income-qualified rebates may cover up to the full cost of equipment and installation.

People interested in these upgrades can visit denvergov.org.