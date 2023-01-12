Denver's Marade honors civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Every January, the Mile High City commemorates civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with one of the largest MLK Jr. Day celebrations in the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Every third Monday in January, Denver celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) with a march and parade, or marade, through the streets of the city.

The marade celebrates its 38th anniversary this year and kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 at the MLK statue located in City Park.

Coined by Commission Chairperson Representative Wilma Webb, the word 'marade' is a combination of a march and a parade. It's meant to celebrate the victories achieved in combating injustices that had occurred, and march non-violently to always confront injustices in the future wherever they may be.

In April 1985, Governor Dick Lamm signed legislation into law making the birth date of Dr. King a Colorado holiday.

At its inaugural event in January 1986, the marade drew an estimated 15,000 people – with the exception of Atlanta, Dr. King's birthplace – Denver's marade is the largest celebration in the country. Since then, an average 60,000 people attend the event every year.

This year's marade keynote speaker is Clint Bryant, a respected leader in intercollegiate athletics who served 34 years as head of Augusta University Athletics.

> Watch the video above of the 2022 marade

Find a list of the scheduled events around the city to celebrate Dr. King.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.