Denver's minimum wage increases Jan. 1

The $1.42 increase translates to a raise of almost 9%, according to City Auditor Timothy O'Brien.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver's minimum wage will increase from $15.87 per hour to $17.29 per hour starting Jan. 1.

The city's minimum wage is adjusted annually based on calculations made at the Department of Finance. The $1.42 increase translates to a raise of almost 9% according to City Auditor Timothy O'Brien, and is a response to rising prices throughout the city.

Denver's minimum wage will be higher than the statewide wage — which increases from $12.65 per hour to $13.65 on Jan. 1 — and almost 2.5 times higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Denver's cost of living is 12% higher than the national average according to RentCafe.

"It is time to get the word out now," O'Brien said. "It’s time for employers to update their payrolls and workers to watch their paychecks."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.