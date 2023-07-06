Denver's PT's Showclub liquor license in jeopardy amid prostitution allegations

A police investigation has resulted in trouble for the club's business licenses.

DENVER — PT's Showclub's liquor and cabaret licenses could be in jeopardy after an undercover investigation allegedly uncovered evidence of prostitution.

The Denver Department of Excise and Licenses issued a show cause order to Evans Dining Services on Monday, doing business as PT's Showclub at 1601 W. Evans Ave., after the city attorney's office requested the department pursue disciplinary action because of accusations the company of broke ten different local and state laws against prostitution, public indecency and soliciting prostitution.

The Denver Police Department's Vice Team got an anonymous tip in January that employees of the club were offering to perform sex acts for money, and older members of the club pressured younger dancers into having sex for money, according to the show cause order.

An undercover officer went into PT's Showclub on the night of March 31, and a dancer approached him, asked if he was a police officer and offered to have sex with him for $600, the order says. The dancer indicated they would go to a separate room in the club to have sex, according to the show cause order.

According to Denver's municipal code, asking if someone is a police officer can be considered evidence of soliciting prostitution, a footnote in the show cause order says.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.