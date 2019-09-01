Summit County sheriff's deputies said they are looking for a boy who allegedly collided with another skier Saturday around 12:30 p.m. The incident happened on the Reverie Ski Run on Peak 6 at Breckenridge.

Deputies said the boy was skiing with his father when he ran into another skier. The other skier then slammed into a tree. The boy and his father then left the scene without giving their name and contact information.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the boy and his father violated the Skier Safety Act which requires all skiers and snowboarders involved in a collision to stop, exchange information and call for help.

Anyone who might have information on this incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Robert Pearce at 970-423-8925.