Deputies looking for runaway child in Jefferson County

JCSO said the 12-year-old ran away from his home around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said deputies are looking for 12-year-old Jasiah Serna, who ran away from home on Thursday.

JCSO said Serna left his home in the 11000 block of Spruce Canyon Circle in the Coal Creek area around 7 p.m. after being disciplined.

He is described as being 5 feet tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to JCSO.

He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and brown boots.

JSCO said it has searched the area he left with with bloodhounds, forward-looking infrared units, drones, Alpine Search and Rescue, Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the Coal Creek Fire Department.

Family and friends are also searching the area and handing out flyers.

Residents in Coal Creek Canyon are asked to check their properties and any outbuildings for the child, JCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call JCSO immediately at 303-271-0211.