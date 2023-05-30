Deputies warn of car surfing dangers after teen's death

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said over the past several weeks, they've responded to six calls involving young people car surfing.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning of the dangers of car surfing after a teenager died earlier this month.

The sheriff's office said on May 5, deputies were called to the scene of a rollover crash on Quarry Drive. A 16-year-old in the car was critically injured in the crash, and later died. The sheriff's office said witnesses reported the backseat passengers were hanging out of the car's windows.

"In the wake of this devastating incident, we feel compelled to raise awareness about the dangers of car surfing," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Car surfing involves riding on the outside of a moving vehicle being driven by another person. It is crucial to understand that this activity is incredibly dangerous, and the consequences can be fatal."

The sheriff's office said over the past several weeks, they've responded to six calls involving young people car surfing.

The sheriff's office said in addition to the risk of serious injury or death, people engaging in car surfing -- as well as the drivers involved -- can face criminal charges.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.