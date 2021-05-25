Lincoln County deputy shot in 'ambush' will leave hospital Tuesday afternoon

Deputy Michael Hutton will leave the hospital and make the journey home in his own patrol car.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. — Less than a week after he was shot multiple times a Lincoln County deputy will be released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon, a tweet from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputy Michael Hutton, who has been with the sheriff's office for seven years, was released from the intensive care unit over the weekend. He was shot early in the morning on May 20 while responding to a theft-in-progress call near mile marker 386 of Highway 40 near Hugo.

According to a tweet, from LCSO, Hutton will leave Swedish Medical Center where he was treated for at least two gunshot wounds, and get into his own patrol car for the journey home.

LCSO is expected to make a statement from the hospital at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Hutton's departure.

The theft-in-progress was reported just after 3 a.m. on May 20 by a professional truck driver who was awoken by noises in the area and spotted a man "actively" stealing from the back of a semi-trailer that had been forcefully opened, according to LCSO.

"Within seconds of getting out of his car and investigating this theft, he was hit with a hail of gunfire and was struck multiple times," Michael Yowell a spokesperson for LCSO said last week.

Hutton was wearing a bulletproof vest, but the vest was not struck by any of the gunfire. He was also wearing a body camera which provided important suspect information when the deputy was unable to speak, according to LCSO.

The man who deputies said shot Hutton was later found dead in a field, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was identified as Tristin Ensinger, a 25-year-old man from Ohio.