Deputy taken to hospital after 3-car crash

Drivers were advised to avoid the area of West Coal Mine Avenue and South Kipling Parkway, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

KEN CARYL, Colo. — A deputy was transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said.

A call went out at 10:05 a.m. for a crash involving three vehicles including a deputy in the area of West Coal Mine Avenue and South Kipling Parkway, according to JCSO.

The extent of the deputy's injuries were not immediately known, JCSO said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

JCSO deputy involved in a multi vehicle accident with injuries. Please avoid the Coal Mine Ave and Kipling area. Deputy transported w/ injuries. State patrol is working the scene. pic.twitter.com/vh1aPff1rJ — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 1, 2021

