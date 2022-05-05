Jefferson County Sheriff investigating shooting involving deputy

A suspect was injured Thursday morning during a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is investigating a shooting, involving a deputy, that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened at 8055 W. Bowles Ave., according to JCSO. That's near South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue.

JCSO first tweeted about the shooting at about 4 a.m. Thursday. The suspect was shot during a confrontation with deputies, the tweet said.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital and the condition of the suspect is unknown, according to JCSO.

The deputy involved was not injured, JCSO said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

