Development continues as people return to downtown Denver

The Downtown Denver Partnership said 40% of downtown Denver's pre-pandemic population is back.

DENVER — A look at Denver's skyline can give a simple indicator of development.

Notice the cranes? There are quite a few.

A recent report shows Denver as one of five North American cities that continue to increase their crane count.

"Denver has so much potential for growth, so when we see all of the cranes, that's one indicator that Denver is continuing to move forward," said Kourtny Garrett, President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership.

She sees the cranes now, but is excited for others to see what the cranes did last year.

In 2021, Garrett said, 26 downtown projects made up about a billion dollars of investment.

"The amount of momentum through 2021 is really coming to fruition now, so we can't wait for people to come back," Garrett said. "We know Opening Day is just around the corner -- to come back to downtown and see all of the progress that's occurred in just the last year."

Garrett said about 40% of downtown Denver's pre-pandemic daytime population is back. And they're seeing an uptick in weekend visitors too.

"We didn't really experience a pause in development," she said. "Momentum kept moving forward. So again now with people coming back, they're going to see all of the development that's come to fruition in just the last 12 to 18 months."

Next year, those people will see the apartments, multi-use buildings and even offices all these current cranes are building.

