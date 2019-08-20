DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado — The Devil's Head Fire Lookout Tower will be closed to visitors until repairs are completed.

Pike National Forest officials said there will be staff in the tower scanning for wildfires during the closure.

The gate at the bottom of the tower will be locked, officials said.

Signs have been posted at the beginning of Rampart Range Road and in the Devil's Head overflow parking lot.

The Devil’s Head Fire Lookout is over 50 years old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This tower is one of the last original four Front Range Fire Lookout towers still in continuous use.

