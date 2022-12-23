Passengers navigate flight delays, cancellations and tracking luggage at DIA

From midnight Wednesday to Friday morning, around 1,166 flights went in and out of Denver International Airport.

DENVER — When Grace Ling was making her travel journey back to her home of San Jose, California, she had to first connect through Denver, which was in the midst of enduring record-setting cold temperatures with snow.

On Thursday night, she boarded her flight in Denver close to 9 p.m.

"I woke up from my nap, I looked out the window and I saw snow outside. I thought I was waking up from a nightmare because I thought we were landed. We're actually still in Colorado," she said, laughing as she recalled the story.

She and her family spent the night at Denver International Airport, and finally were able to get on a flight Friday afternoon.

In Ling's case, she said the crew announced that there were issues with getting bags onto the plane itself.

"It kept getting delayed probably like eight times until 2:36 a.m.," she recalled.

But her story is not unique this week, as thousands of passengers found themselves navigating hundreds of flight delays, cancellations and tracking their luggage.

DIA said airlines hire their own ramp workers.

In a statement, a spokesperson for United said, "Due to severe weather in Denver, including some of the coldest temperatures recorded at the airport in 30 years, our operation experienced disruptions that unfortunately impacted some of our customers. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to get them their luggage and to their destinations with safety as our highest priority.”

That spokesperson added that a variety of factors went into play for the delays including ramp workers having to take warming breaks in such extreme temperatures, the impacts of severe weather in other locations and equipment issues in such weather.

In the case of Southwest Airlines, a spokesperson said in a statement in part that more than half of the airports where they operate in the continental U.S. fell under duress from the storm, and "Southwest has been uniquely effected given our size and structure."

"As it remains a very dynamic situation, we don’t have specific numbers to share on flight disruptions, but the storms have forced hundreds of cancellations throughout our network," a spokesperson wrote. "We appreciate our Customers’ patience and apologize for inconveniences as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible this holiday."

DIA is expecting things to get better as the weekend approaches, and as passenger traffic dips on Christmas Day.

In the meantime, Ling may not have gotten the arrival time she wanted, but she still had her optimism about the situation.

"I like to just try to see the bright side of every situation," she said. "I guess my message is it will be over soon - it's not there forever."