FAA reporting hours-long delays at DIA

No specific reason for the delays has been reported, and there is no word on when they may be resolved.

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reporting delays of nearly 2 1/2 hours for flights coming to Denver International Airport (DIA), meaning that planes that haven’t departed yet for Denver are possibly being held at their departing airports/airlines.

A specific reason for the delays was not posted on the FAA's flight delay page. The page only lists the cause as "other."

A spokesperson for the airport said the delays are due to cleaning in an FAA facility near DIA. The Terminal Radar Approach Control Facilities (TRACON) — FAA's arm that runs traffic control operations — is located near the airport.

The FAA page said flights currently in the air are experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less.

Searching DIA arrivals shows a mixture of early or on-time landings coming from flights that are currently in the air, to 2-to-3-hour delays from planes that have not yet left their airport for Denver.

Some departures from DIA are being affected too.

The FAA site nor DIA's site say when the delays may be resolved.

The FAA said travelers should check their airline to see if their flight is affected.