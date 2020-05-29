DIA now has vending machines that sell face masks, sanitizing wipes

DIA will also be selling face masks and disinfecting products at concession areas throughout the airport.

DENVER — As part of an effort to attract more travelers and continue to enforce its face mask mandate, Denver International Airport (DIA) has installed two vending machines that likely would have seemed out of place just three months ago.

The vending machines sell disposable face masks, KN95s, hand sanitizer and alcohol toilettes. This is part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Traffic at DIA dropped to 95% of its usual levels back in March and April when most states were under some form of a lockdown, but is slowly picking up, according to a news release from the airport. It is now down 86.3% compared to the same time last year.

> Watch the video above to see just how much the pandemic impacted DIA.

A runway that was closed because of the lack of traffic has been allowed to reopen. Just a few weeks ago, dozens of unused jets were parked there by airlines. There are still 26 planes parked on de-icing pads and unused taxiways.

In addition to vending machines, DIA said multiple airport concession companies are also selling face masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes.

Here’s a breakdown of the cost to get face coverings at the vending machines:

Two-pack disposable mask with one gel sanitizer package and two single-use alcohol towelettes: $6

Two-pack KN95 mask with one gel hand sanitizer packet and two single-use alcohol toilettes: $6

10-pack of full-sheet sanitizing wipes: $4.25 per package

To see which concessions at the airport are still open as well as the latest rules and regulations, visit flydenver.com.