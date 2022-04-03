x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Plane's tires blow out after landing at DIA

United said everyone on board got off the plane safely.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

DENVER — Everyone on board a United plane was able to get off safely after the aircraft's tires blew out at Denver International Airport (DIA) Friday afternoon. 

According to United, the plane experienced a "mechanical issue" following a safe landing after a flight from Orlando to Denver. 

There were 166 passengers and six crew members on the plane. None of them were hurt, a DIA spokesperson said. 

The airline was working to get any connecting customers to their final destinations, according to United.

RELATED: COVID-related staffing shortage leaves passengers sitting on DIA tarmac

RELATED: Small charter plane goes off DIA runway

RELATED: Plane goes off taxiway at DIA

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from 9NEWS

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.

9NEWS is the NBC affiliate in Denver, Colorado and is owned by Tegna Inc.

In Other News

Next with Kyle Clark full show (3/4/22)