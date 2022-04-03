Plane's tires blow out after landing at DIA

United said everyone on board got off the plane safely.

DENVER — Everyone on board a United plane was able to get off safely after the aircraft's tires blew out at Denver International Airport (DIA) Friday afternoon.

According to United, the plane experienced a "mechanical issue" following a safe landing after a flight from Orlando to Denver.

There were 166 passengers and six crew members on the plane. None of them were hurt, a DIA spokesperson said.

The airline was working to get any connecting customers to their final destinations, according to United.

