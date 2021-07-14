Power outage causes flight delays at DIA Wednesday

DIA said just before 4 p.m. that power was restored and operations were returning to normal.

DENVER — A power outage at Denver International Airport (DIA) caused flight delays Wednesday afternoon.

DIA said just before 4 p.m. that power had been restored and operations were returning to normal. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a ground stop on arriving flights, and departing flights are still taking off, but DIA says delays are still possible.

The outages happened in various portions of the airport, according to a DIA spokesperson. Passengers were advised to contact their air carriers to check the status of their flights, DIA said.

The trains that take passengers to their gates and the airport's security checkpoints were not affected, a DIA spokesperson said.

The airport worked with Xcel Energy to resolve the outage, DIA said.

An Xcel Energy outage map showed separate power outages in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood just south of the airport and in an area just north of the airport.

As of 4 p.m., FlightAware.com's MiseryMap showed 82 flights at DIA were delayed and two were cancelled Wednesday.

Officials have not said what caused the outage.

