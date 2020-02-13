DENVER — As Denver International Airport (DIA) approaches its 25th birthday, it continues to set new records for passenger totals.

A record-setting 69 million passengers passed through DIA in 2019, according to a release from the airport. That makes for a seven percent increase over 2018, which held the previous record, the release said.

“As DEN [DIA] prepares to celebrate our 25th birthday later this month, we are reflecting on the past 25 years of growth,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a release. "When DEN [DIA] opened, many naysayers said the airport, which was built for 50 million passengers a year, would never reach capacity. Now, 25 years later we have far exceeded our original capacity and are building to accommodate our passenger growth now and in the future with a redesigned terminal and 39 newly built gates. These improvements will allow us to accommodate the growth of our airlines and serve 90 million passengers.”

RELATED: Denver sues to keep Aurora from allowing single-family homes close to site of future runway

Passenger numbers finished strong in 2019, according to the release, with record-breaking months in November and December. That marks 27 consecutive months of growth.

RELATED: DIA signs new contract to get the Great Hall project going again

To be exact, a total of 69,015,703 passengers traveled via DIA in 2019, according to the release. That shatters the previous record of 64,494,613.

RELATED: DIA marks 24 months of consecutive passenger records

DIA said it made history on July 19, when 227,497 passengers passed through the airport. The airport also served an all-time high number of international flights, at nearly 3.2 million passengers, according to the release.

DIA opened for business on Feb. 28, 1995.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS