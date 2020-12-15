x
Positive COVID cases temporarily shut down air traffic control tower at DIA

A spokesperson for the FAA said he was not aware of any “operational changes” as a result of a shutdown to clean the tower.
DENVER — For the second time this month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily closed a facility for cleaning after positive COVID-19 cases among employees. 

Information provided by the FAA indicates the air traffic control tower at Denver International Airport (DIA) was briefly shut down after “personnel” tested positive for COVID on Monday. 

An FAA spokesperson would not say how many employees tested positive at the tower, but said he wasn't aware of any impacts to airport operations. 

“On many occasions, we have had to close briefly facilities for cleaning. We have had a lot of experience in planning for and responding to COVID-related facility closures so the operational impact is limited whenever they occur now,” FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer said in an email to 9NEWS. 

“We generally schedule COVID cleanings for the overnight hours. Sometimes, controllers are able to work from a designated backup facility, such as an airline ramp tower,” Kenitzer added. 

Earlier this month, the FAA temporarily shut down another facility near Denver’s airport after several employees tested positive for COVID, which caused delays. 

