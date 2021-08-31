Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm remembered in memorial service Tuesday

Gov. Jared Polis provided a welcome at Tuesday's 3:30 p.m. service in Denver.

DENVER — Family, friends, colleagues and the Colorado community honored and remembered former Colorado Governor Dick Lamm during a memorial service Tuesday afternoon.

Lamm, who served a governor from 1975 to 1987, died last month at the age of 85 due to complications from a pulmonary embolism, said his wife Dottie.

The memorial service was held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Wings Over the Rockies Museum in Denver.

The service was led by Lamm’s longtime friend and colleague, Buie Seawell. Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) provided a welcome and former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb delivered the eulogy. There was a small collection of other speakers, including two of Lamm’s former students at the University of Denver.

Lamm’s widow, former First Lady Dottie Lamm, also offered her personal remarks to conclude the service. Musical selections were be performed by Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors.

Watch the full service:

Lamm may be best known for convincing Coloradans to reject the 1976 Olympics.

Polis issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 31 Governor Richard Lamm Day. Polis has also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Aug. 31 to honor Lamm.

Last month, Polis released a statement remembering Lamm's service to Colorado:

"I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of former Governor Dick Lamm and send my condolences to Dottie and his entire family. I thank Governor Lamm for his service to the state of Colorado both as Governor and his many years teaching. Gov. Lamm took on tough issues, and he never shied away from civil political discourse and embraced collaboration. Gov. Lamm’s legacy and leadership will be remembered in our state’s history as well as his work to make Colorado an even more amazing place."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.