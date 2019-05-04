DILLON, Colo. — After two towns canceled their displays, Dillon might bring fireworks back to Summit County this Fourth of July.

In January, the town of Breckenridge decided they would no longer have fireworks as part of their celebrations because of consistent wildfire danger.

That led Frisco to cancel their display last month because they were worried about the "potentially significant" increase in visitors.

The fireworks display in Frisco would have been the only one in Summit County.

But now, Dillon is considering having one.

The idea of hosting a fireworks show in the town of Dillon was informally brought up at a council work session, said Kristen Anderson, the director of marketing and communication for the town.

She said they are still discussing whether or not the area would be able to handle the crowds. Because they are up against the Dillon reservoir, Anderson pointed out they only have so much space to work with.

However, it is also that location that Anderson said makes the town a good candidate in a wildfire-prone state. She said they could shoot the fireworks from the center of the reservoir, providing an extra layer of safety.

Anderson said the town is still gathering outside input.

The town will have another meeting to discuss the idea on April 16. At that meeting, Anderson said they hope to have people from neighboring communities and the county weigh in on the potential impact hosting a fireworks display would have.

