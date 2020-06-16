Dillon resident identified as man who drowned in Dillon Reservoir

Paul Kresge cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning, according to the coroner.

DILLON, Colo. — The man who died after falling into Dillon Reservoir has been identified as 66-year-old Paul Kresge of Dillon, according to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

On Saturday afternoon, Kresge fell into the water after gusts of wind and large waves caused his sailboat to broach. The manner of death was accidental, and the cause was ruled drowning, according to Coroner Regan Wood.

At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a strong storm cell blew in from the southwest, producing winds upwards of 40 mph along with 4-foot waves, according to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Kresge, who was taking part in the Dillon Yacht Club’s Peak 1 Regatta earlier in the day, was traveling downwind toward the Dillon Marina. He was the captain of the boat and was in the back steering. There was another person on the boat handling the sails.

Kresge tried to perform a jibe to change course but lost control when the boat broached, and he fell into the water. He was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident, though there was one on board, in accordance with state law. Kresge was sailing a 22-foot Star Class 2 racing sailboat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

His body was recovered at 5 p.m. on Sunday and turned over to the Summit County coroner.

