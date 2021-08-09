Aurora police ask public for help finding woman missing nearly 2 months

Aurora police said Felicia Martinez was last seen July 30, and could be with a heavy-set man with red hair, who goes by "Lucky Puppy."

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) put out a Developmentally Disabled Alert Thursday for a disabled woman who's been missing for almost two months.

Felicia Martinez, 38, was last seen in Aurora on July 30, CBI said.

She has cerebral palsy and walks with leg braces and a cane. Martinez is limited physically and has a speech impediment.

"We are very concerned for her welfare due to her physical disabilities," Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

At her disappearance, she had half pink and half purple hair, but her original hair color is brown. Her sister, Sonia Martinez, who lives in Broomfield, said the last time they saw her, she weighed around 100 pounds.

She wears dark-rimmed glasses and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has multiple scars on her legs and two tattoos: a heartbeat (EKG line) on her forearm and a dolphin on her torso, her sister said.

CBI said Martinez might be accompanied by a heavyset man with red hair who goes by the name "Lucky Puppy."

Sonia Martinez said Denver police recovered Felicia Martinez's car on Sunday in Denver, but no other information has come about.

"We just really miss Felicia, with today being her birthday," Sonia Martinez said. "We appreciate that this is finally moving forward, but it's just unfortunate that it took so long."

If you have any information about this missing person, don't hesitate to call 911 or the APD at 303-627-3100.

"We just love her and want her back home," Sonia Martinez said.

