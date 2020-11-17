District Attorney finds Westminster officers justified in shooting

District Attorney Dave Young finds Westminster officers justified in June shooting that killed a man.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two Westminster officers have been found legally justified in an officer-involved shooting that happened in June.

In a decision letter sent Tuesday from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Critical Incident Investigation Team (CIIT), found no criminal charges were warranted against Sgts. Steve Holton and Blair Wilson.

On the evening of June 18, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) notified Westminster Police (WPD) of an outstanding felony warrant they had for 38-year-old David Lee Jacobs, and a second arrest warrant for burglary, assault and menacing involving the use of a 9mm pistol, according to the letter.

LPD had tracked Jacobs to an apartment at 6980 Stuart St. in Westminster and asked WPD to assist with the arrest of Jacobs, the letter says.

The Westminster SWAT team was called in to assist with the execution of the search warrant and the arrest of Jacobs, according to the letter.

As officers were approaching the apartment, Jacobs was seen exiting the front door and spotted the officers, the letter says.

Jacobs went back inside the apartment and locked himself inside the bedroom in the back of the apartment, according to the letter.

Officers knocked on the front door of the apartment and announced themselves before entering, the letter says.

After entering the apartment, police found four uninvolved residents inside, who complied with officers' commands to leave the apartment, according to the letter.

Officer David Holton breached the bedroom door where Jacobs had locked himself in, the letter says.

Inside the bedroom, Officer Holton and Sgts. Holton and Wilson found Jacobs on the bed with a gun to his head, according to the letter.

After refusing commands to drop the gun from the officers inside the bedroom, Jacobs began to point the gun at officers, with his finger on the trigger, the letter says.

Holton fired his rifle three times and Wilson fired his rifle twice, hitting Jacobs multiple times, according to the letter.

Jacobs was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the letter says.

The toxicology report showed that Jacobs had a blood alcohol level of .070 and tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to the letter.