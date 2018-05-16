The bear killed by wildlife officers is the same bear responsible for attacking a young girl at her home in East Orchard Mesa Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Wednesday.

The conclusion is based on DNA evidence. The animal, described as a two-year-old male, cinnamon-colored black bear, weighed 150 pounds. The necropsy revealed the bear was in good body condition with no signs of diseases. A test for Rabies came back negative.

Earlier, CPW said the victim, Kimberly Cyr, had gone outside to investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Her mother went outside when she heard screaming a release said. That's when she reportedly saw a large black bear dragging her daughter. She told CPW officers the bear dropped the girl after she began screaming at the animal.

Wildlife officers killed the bear Sunday evening in the yard of a residence located about a half-mile away from where the girl was attacked that morning. Before killing the bear, two officers said the bear came within a few feet of their vehicle and looked into the open window as they monitored a nearby bear trap.

Personnel with the USDA's Wildlife Services searched the area with hounds early Tuesday morning and found no evidence of recent bear activity. As a result, wildlife officers will pull all three traps that have been in place since the evening of the attack.

'Black bear' is the name of the species and does not describe their color. They can be cinnamon, or honey-colored, brown, blond or black. Black bear is the only bear species in Colorado.

