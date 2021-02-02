Documentary shines light on COVID-19 in Fort Collins' Hispanic community

"2020 Hispanic Community Voices: The Impact of Covid-19" details the effects of the pandemic on Larimer County's Hispanic residents.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A homegrown documentary showcasing the impacts of COVID-19 on Larimer County's Hispanic community premiered on Sunday.

"2020 Hispanic Community Voices: The Impact of Covid-19" was unveiled during a special Zoom premiere from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The film was presented by several community organizations, including Mujeres de Colores and the Interfaith Solidarity and Accompaniment Coalition (ISAAC) Fund.

The documentary was produced by Fort Collins advocate Betty Aragon-Mitotes and directed, filmed and edited by Fort Collins filmmaker Shari Due of Be Reel Pictures. The duo was also behind the 2016 documentary "Fort Collins, Choice City. For Whom?," which shined a light on racism in Fort Collins and gentrification in its historically Hispanic neighborhoods.

Using interviews conducted in August, "2020 Hispanic Community Voices: The Impact of Covid-19" details the effects of the pandemic on Larimer County's Hispanic residents, according to Due. The documentary was completed in November. It includes a musical score from local music producer David Wiatrolik.

