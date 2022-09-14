Boy, grandmother attacked by dogs in Golden

Police said the 89-year-old grandmother was critically injured and the 12-year-old boy had serious injuries.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A boy and his grandmother were taken to area hospitals after being attacked by two dogs in Golden Wednesday afternoon.

The Golden Police Department said officers were called to 15712 W. 1st Ave. just before 3:35 p.m. on a report of an animal bite. They were told that a 12-year-old boy was bleeding and that his 89-year-old grandmother was being attacked in the backyard.

Police said the boy was getting help from neighbors at a neighbor's house, where emergency services were called.

Police said they arrived at the home and found blood leading into it. They immediately went into the backyard, where two pit bulls were attacking the woman.

The officers put themselves between the dogs and the woman and challenged the dogs verbally before resorting to tasers and less-lethal shotguns to separate the victim from the dogs, but every time the officers approached the woman, the dogs would circle the officers. Less-lethal weapons were not effective, police said.

More officers came and managed to hold off the dogs while rescuing the woman from the backyard and taking her to paramedics inside the house. She was then taken to St. Anthony Hospital with critical injuries.

Golden Police said officers then helped the boy, who was still at a neighbor's house and had serious injuries. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital and then air-lifted to Children's Hospital.

The dogs, who are known to the two victims of the attack, are currently contained and are not a threat to the public, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident.