Denver firefighters save dog from icy pond

The Denver Fire Department said the dog fell in a pond in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department (DFD) reminds dog owners to keep their dogs on a leash after a dog fell through a lake on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from DFD, they pulled out a dog from an icy pond in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

From the pictures from DFD, the dog appears to be OK.

DFD said in a tweet, "Please keep your dogs on a leash & OFF of the ice! Also keep your children & yourself at least 6 ft. from the waters edge. Ice is NOT SAFE so stay off & away!"

This is the third incident reported in the Denver area this month.

The first incident happened at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) campus. A woman and her dog were rescued after they fell through an icy pond. Firefighters used a rope and additional ice rescue shore support to get them out. The woman and the dog were in stable condition after the rescue.

This Thursday, another woman and her dog fell through an icy pond near E. Easter Ave. South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said the dog ran after geese about 40 feet from the shore, and the woman ran after him. SMFR said the woman's husband slid out on the ice on his stomach and pulled them both to safety. Neither of them suffered from injuries.

The #DenverFireDepartment just pulled this furry friend out of a frigid pond in Green Valley Ranch. Please keep your dogs on a leash & OFF of the ice! Also keep your children & yourself at least 6 ft. from the waters edge. Ice is NOT SAFE so stay off & away! #BeSafe @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/HGHj6vlVOs — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) January 29, 2022

