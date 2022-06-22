Dog breeder says it lost several dogs in Weld County fire

Several other dogs were rescued, according to a tweet from North Metro Fire Rescue.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near Erie in Weld County killed numerous dogs that belonged to a breeder, according to a Facebook post.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the fire in unincorporated Weld County, east of Erie. The fire which involved structures near 175th Avenue and County Road 7 in Weld County has been brought under control, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Gustin Golden Retrievers posted on its Facebook page that a barn that was destroyed housed their dogs. The group said that three adult dogs and five puppies were rescued.

The rest of their animals were lost in the fire, the group said. On a Gofundme page, the breeder wrote that seven adult dogs and five puppies died.

A spokesperson for North Metro Fire Rescue confirmed that several dogs were lost in the fire, but could not say how many.

In a tweet earlier Wednesday, the agency shared some photos of their firefighters rescuing several golden retrievers, some of which were puppies.

While yesterday's fire north of Broomfield destroyed a lot, one shining moment in the midst of devastation was saving these pups from the fire. As you can tell by the looks on our firefighters' faces, we treat our four-legged friends like family, too! pic.twitter.com/efIXyA3JJs — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) June 22, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

