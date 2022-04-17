Dog rescue in need of families to foster, adopt and donate

My Fairy Dawg Mother, Inc in Aurora has an especially difficult time finding people to foster and adopt during the spring and fall.

AURORA, Colorado — An Aurora-based nonprofit says springtime is one of the most difficult times to foster and adopt out their dogs.

My Fairy Dawg Mother Rescue, Inc is putting out the call for more families interested in fostering and adopting. It also needs people to donate money for additional supplies, especially since they take in some dogs with increased medical needs.

"We don’t have as much traction as we typically do throughout the rest of the year. However, a lot of rescues in Colorado are suffering from the same issue," said founder Nikki Gwin, who has been running the nonprofit since 2011.

"Springtime and fall are the most difficult times of year. I’ve never actually been able to pinpoint what it is, but it’s consistent year after year," Gwin said.

The season forces the rescue to rely more heavily on people who have been long-term foster families.

"I feel like I’ve gotten more from the dogs than I have ever given because I learn so much about each dog. They are amazing animals. They are so resilient. They are so forgiving," said Alistair Bane, who has fostered 313 dogs in his lifetime.

Right now, he's fostering a dog named Winston and another dog who is currently not up for adoption due to the amount of rehab and recovery she still needs to undergo after she was believed to have fallen out of a moving car and left on the side of the road.

"Fostering is the best experience I’ve ever had in my life. I’ve learned so much from the dogs. It’s a way to save a life," Bane said.

For people who want to help but cannot adopt or foster, the nonprofit is also in need of monetary donations. Right now, they are trying to raise $10,000 to provide necessary dental extractions and heartworm treatments for some of the dogs currently in their care.

Because they take in dogs with special needs and other increased medical requirements, My Fairy Dawg Rescue said they often have unexpected costs that can rise quickly.