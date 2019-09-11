MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies came to the rescue of a dog after it became trapped down a 20-foot-deep crevice in the Rabbit Valley area on Friday afternoon.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said a hiker made a 911 call reporting that their dog, named Tucker, was trapped in a crevice.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said the crevice was too narrow for the owner to rescue the dog themselves.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office

Deputies, along with the Lower Valley Fire Protection District and Mesa County Search and Rescue Technical Ropes Team, responded and rescued the dog.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office

