NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A couple's dog was seriously injured when it was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to Northglenn police.

Police said officers were called to a residential area near West 104th Avenue and North Pecos Street at around 3 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check and found that a couple and their dog had been hit by a vehicle while they were out for a walk.

The man and woman had minor injuries, but the dog was more seriously hurt, police said.

The officers took the couple and the dog to a 24-hour veterinary clinic, where the dog underwent surgery, according to police. The couple said it is expected to survive.

The couple was unable to provide any suspect information, and the incident is under investigation, according to police.