CENTENNIAL — A rescue effort is underway at a Centennial house to free a dog that has been trapped underneath it since Monday at about 7:30 a.m.
Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue and Centennial Animal Control officers cut a hole on the other side of the house in an attempt to rescue Luna, an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier.
Rescue efforts started Monday and have continued Tuesday, with officers saying they can hear Luna barking, but do not yet have a visual on her.
Terrence Timmerman, the dog and homeowner, said he thinks Luna got trapped after chasing a rabbit into a hole in the house, which is located near South Colorado Boulevard and East Dry Creek Road.
