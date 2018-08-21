CENTENNIAL — Anne Mateo was all smiles when rescuers placed her dog in her arms after it had been trapped for more than 33 hours underneath the family home.

Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue and Centennial Animal Control officers cut a hole in the side of the house to rescue Luna, an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who disappeared underneath it at around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Rescue efforts started Monday and continued Tuesday, with officers saying they could hear Luna barking early into the rescue. When firefighters saw Luna underneath the house late Tuesday afternoon, they refocused their rescue efforts near the back entrance.

Terrence Timmerman, who also lives at the home, said Luna got trapped after chasing a rabbit into a hole in the house, which is located near South Colorado Boulevard and East Dry Creek Road.

