SMFR save dog trapped under porch

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters saved a dog after it got trapped under a porch in Jefferson County on Saturday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) tweeted a video of the incident that took 90 minutes to complete. Firefighters and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Jeffco after someone called about the dog being trapped under the porch.

The 7-year-old Labrador Retriever, Zoe, was frightened, SMFR said.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene they began dismantling the deck and digging to an original cement patio where the dog was, SMFR said in their tweet.

SMFR said crews had to use remote cameras to guide their way and clear a path for the dog to escape. Firefighters had to use dog treats to get the dog to come to them.

After 90 minutes, the dog was able to wiggle out. The dog was not injured, SMFR said.

Before leaving the home, firefighters closed off the old porch to prevent this from happening again.

