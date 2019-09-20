LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood family was forced from its home after a fire that caused significant damage Friday.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, the fire on South Quail Street near Exposition Avenue broke out just before 9 a.m.

The family wasn't in the home when crews arrived, but their three dogs were. Firefighters rescued one from inside the house, while Lakewood Police and Animal Control found two others in the garage.

All three dogs are doing fine, but damage to the home is estimated at $200,000. The cause is under investigation.

