Local author’s book on domestic violence reaches a No. 1 spot on Amazon

Elyssa Nager is a domestic violence survivor who has written a book on surviving domestic abuse at a time when it may be needed the most.

EAGLE, Colo. — All around the world stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders have helped keep people safe from COVID-19 but for people in domestic violence situations it’s made life a lot more difficult.

Elyssa Nager is an author who lives in Eagle and said since stay-at-home orders have gone into place domestic violence calls have gone up.

“Worldwide between 15 and 30 percent and I think it’s about 20 percent in the Valley,” said Nager.

As people turn for help, they are also turning to a new book Nager just released about surviving domestic violence.

“Just launched a book called Crushing Flees,” said Nager. “It's a guide to recovering yourself.”

Nager spent years in an emotionally abusive marriage and put those experiences into her book as a way to help others see the signs and take steps to get help.

“The emotional, narcissistic side of abuse can escalate to physical violence but usually has to do with power and control and isolating victims,” said Nager.

That book has reached a lot of people already by becoming a new release No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.

"This book is about hopefully changing people's lives,” said Nager.