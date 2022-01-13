Chief of Westminster FD to retire after 43 years of service

"The opportunity to lead the finest fire department in the nation was a job of a lifetime," WFD Chief Doug Hall said.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster Fire Department (WFD) Chief Doug Hall informed City Council on Monday that he will be retiring after 43 years of service.

Hall, who has served as fire chief for the last 10 years, will retire on July 3, 2022.

WFD said under Hall’s leadership, the department was given an ISO Class 1 rating, the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s (CPSE) highest accreditation. Less than 300 agencies have received an ISO Class 1 accreditation nationally.

“The opportunity to lead the finest fire department in the nation was a job of a lifetime, but it is not meant to be a job for a lifetime. I am honored and proud to serve the community that I have called home for over four decades,” said Hall. “I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and my grandchildren.”

Since Hall began his career in 1978, Westminster has grown from approximately 50,000 to 116,000 residents according to the 2020 census.

Westminster had 18 firefighters in 1978. WFD now has 143 employees, with 123 serving in an emergency response capacity from six staffed fire stations.

“It is an incredible loss of knowledge and institutional memory for the department and for our city," said Interim City Manager Jody Andrews. "I wish Chief Hall all the best and thank him for his significant contributions to our community. Chief Hall’s legacy is a department of dedicated, talented professionals who serve Westminster to the highest standards in the nation. I am grateful to Chief Hall for continuing to lead this department while we begin the process to select Westminster’s next fire chief.”

Westminster will now begin a transition plan for a new chief.

