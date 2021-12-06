A shooting in a Douglas County home, leaves one man dead

One man was found shot in the house and died from his injuries, said sheriff deputies.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One man is dead after a shooting in a home located in the Sterling Ranch subdivision and deputies in Douglas County are investigating, said the sheriff's office.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said they arrived on a call about 6:15 p.m. Saturday about a man who entered a home with a gun in the 9000 block of Fraser River Street in Littleton, in the Sterling Ranch subdivision.

Deputies said the 911 caller said the man came into the home with a gun and while they were in route to the call, they learned that one person had been shot inside the house.

DSSO deputies found the man dead after they arrived on scene and went inside the home.



Deputies said the community is not in any danger and believe the man killed did not live in the house, but it appears that he knew the people inside the home.



The Douglas County Coroner is responsible for identifying the man to determine the cause of death.

DCSO said this is an active investigation and no other information is available.

