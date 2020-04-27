Douglas County businesses resume some operations

Real estate agents can resume showings while veterinarians can begin performing elective surgeries.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Trying to sell a home without being able to show it is not the best way to do business for realtor Landin Smith.

"It's been very difficult. Showings are not happening," said Smith, RE/MAX Professionals. "So, that's been the toughest part."

But, that's been the norm in Highlands Ranch for weeks, drying up his business.

"It is scary when volume slows down," Smith said.

He says potential buyers cannot check things like the foundation or really see things up close -- until Monday.

"Not going to lie, we definitely have been looking forward to the 27th of April," Smith said.

He scheduled his first showings on a 1-to-1 basis with strict guidelines for social distancing even inside the home.

"Buyers will buy based on how they feel when they walk through a home," Smith said. "It's definitely trickier for buyers to know that if that home is the right fit or not as they're just looking at homes online."

At the Parker Center Animal Clinic, Dr. Mark Motichka has been essential during COVID-19.

"We have been able to stay open, but significantly restricting what we're able to do," Motichka said.

He's only been attending to urgent needs and delivering service curbside, he said -- until Monday.

"We're happy to be able to do spays and neuters and mass removals, lump removals," Motichka said. "Some of those surgeries, they need to be done."

It's a move back to where things were.

"That's right, I think it's at least reasonable to take some slow steps forward and like I said, hopefully back to more normal situations for all of us," Motichka said.

Smith said this is a move that's not only good for his business, but for his clients as well.

"We have homeowners that are trying to sell that have real needs," Smith said. "Some people are paying two mortgages right now."

Other businesses in Douglas County are preparing resume partial operations starting May 1 under the guidance of the Governor's safer-at-home order.