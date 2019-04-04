CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Douglas County deputies involved in a fatal shooting in November 2018 that followed a high-speed chase were justified in their action, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District.

Nicholas Ryan was shot and killed by deputies following the chase. Two other suspects were taken into custody. Prosecutors reviewed the case to determine whether any charges should be filed against the deputies who fired their weapons.

The incident began around 3 a.m. on Nov. 27 when a deputy saw a vehicle run a red light on South Broadway in Douglas County.

The deputy was aware that several rental cars had been stolen from the area recently and noticed the vehicle had a fleet license plate, the release says.

The deputy suspected that the vehicle was stolen and followed them from South Broadway to C-470 where the deputy attempted a traffic stop.

The driver did not stop, and this led to a pursuit that continued down the highway to Yosemite Street. During the chase, shots were fired at deputies through the rear window, the release says.

The suspects led officers around Park Meadows and then headed toward Dry Creek Road where a pit maneuver was used to disable their vehicle.

Deputies initially could not see the driver, but ordered the two passengers out of the vehicle and to put their hands up, but neither complied, according to the release.

Fearing that one or more of the suspects was going to shoot at them, three deputies said they fired their weapons. A shot from one of the deputies struck and killed Nicholas Ryan. The other two suspects were taken into custody.

No shots were fired by the suspects once the vehicle was disabled, the release says.

Peirce Elliott Langewisch, 20, is currently in custody. One suspect died and a second suspect was shot and wounded this morning.

The suspects had previously fired on deputies and refused to show their hands, and deputies knew they had access to weapons, the release says.

After reviewing body camera footage, dash camera footage and interviewing witnesses, prosecutors determined the deputies' actions were justified.

Pierce Langewisch faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, vehicular eluding and numerous other charges.

Jason Sutton faces numerous charges, including motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding in connection with the incident. Both are due in court for arraignment on April 22.

