Driver faces DUI charge after hitting deputy's vehicle during traffic stop, sheriff's office says

"There are so many ways this could have gone horribly wrong," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. "We want to go home after our shift is over as well."

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A woman faces charges including DUI after hitting a deputy's vehicle as he was finishing a traffic stop Tuesday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the deputy had just returned to his car about 7 p.m. after a traffic stop on East Wildcat Reserve Parkway at Spearwood Drive and that his emergency lights were on.

That's when a 45-year-old Highlands Ranch woman hit his vehicle after not moving over to the next lane as required by state law, the sheriff's office said.

The driver did not immediately pull over, but she eventually did when the deputy caught up to her vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Because the crash involved a law enforcement officer, Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash and is leading the investigation.

Investigators determined the driver was under the influence, and they arrested her on suspicion of the following charges, the sheriff's office said:

Driving under the influence

Carless driving - hitting a stationary emergency vehicle

Possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle

The suspect was released from custody after posting bond, the sheriff's office said.

"There are so many ways this could have gone horribly wrong," the sheriff's office said. "Slow way down if there is no way to #MOVEOVER #DONTDRINKANDDRIVE. We want to go home after our shift is over as well."

The harsh realities of doing our job. #DCSO deputy had just finished with a traffic stop and had gotten back into his... Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.