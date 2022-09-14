2 killed in Douglas County crash

The sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash on Crowfoot Valley Road.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead and more are injured after a head-on crash in Douglas County Wednesday evening.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Crowfoot Valley Road, but details about what happened have not been released.

Two people were killed, the sheriff's office said, and two or three others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

