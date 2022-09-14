2 killed in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead and more are injured after a head-on crash in Douglas County Wednesday evening.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Crowfoot Valley Road, but details about what happened have not been released.
Two people were killed, the sheriff's office said, and two or three others were taken to the hospital with injuries.
This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:
Expect the unexpected
Slow down
Don't tailgate
Be aware of emergency crews
Heed signs
Obey flaggers
Stay alert and minimize distractions
Keep with the traffic flow
Plan your drive
Be patient and stay calm
It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.
