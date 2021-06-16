x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Local News

Small plane crashes in Douglas County

South Metro Fire Rescue said they are responding to the area of South Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway.
Credit: 9NEWS

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A plane crashed in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the plane went down around the area of South Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway.

No immediate information is available on how many people were on board and whether or not there are injuries.

South Metro Fire said the plane hit power lines. The crash started a brush fire, but South Metro said that the fire is under control.

This is a developing story and we will be updating as information becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 

RELATED: Small plane goes down in field north of Lafayette

RELATED: Small plane crashes in Larimer County

RELATED: Hundreds saved by parachutes on planes

RELATED: 'This was amazing': No injuries after small planes collide in midair

RELATED: NTSB report: Pilot likely experienced spatial disorientation which led to 2018 crash in Lone Tree

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes 
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 