Small plane crashes in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A plane crashed in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon.
South Metro Fire Rescue said the plane went down around the area of South Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway.
No immediate information is available on how many people were on board and whether or not there are injuries.
South Metro Fire said the plane hit power lines. The crash started a brush fire, but South Metro said that the fire is under control.
This is a developing story and we will be updating as information becomes available.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
RELATED: NTSB report: Pilot likely experienced spatial disorientation which led to 2018 crash in Lone Tree
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.