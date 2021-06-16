Small plane crashes in Douglas County

South Metro Fire Rescue said they are responding to the area of South Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A plane crashed in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the plane went down around the area of South Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway.

No immediate information is available on how many people were on board and whether or not there are injuries.

Crews on scene confirming a single plane crash with an active brush fire spreading & people in the area. The location of the crash is S. of Ridgegate Pkwy. Firefighters and @dcsheriff are working on access and fire containment. Power lines are down in the area. Updates to follow. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 16, 2021

South Metro Fire said the plane hit power lines. The crash started a brush fire, but South Metro said that the fire is under control.

This is a developing story and we will be updating as information becomes available.

