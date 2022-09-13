Douglas County commissioners don't ban PrideFest from fairgrounds

The board of commissioners agreed to work with Castle Rock PrideFest, after one commissioner said he wanted to ban future events on county property.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County board of commissioners said on Tuesday that PrideFest won't be banned from county property in the future, two weeks after one of the commissioners spoke out against the event.

The disagreement stemmed from a "costume malfunction" during PrideFest last month at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, when a drag queen's silicone breast plate was exposed during an aerial acrobatic act.

As a result, Republican commissioner George Teal said he wanted to ban PrideFest events on county property, saying on Facebook that "exotic adult entertainment is not an allowed use at the Fairgrounds."

Castle Rock Pride, which organizes PrideFest, issued an apology afterward, saying, "This single incident should in no way tarnish the reputation or future of the Douglas County Pridefest."

But on Tuesday, Republican commissioner Lora Thomas said on Twitter that the board has agreed to work with Castle Rock PrideFest on future events.

The board of commissioners issued a statement that said they had reviewed community input and information provided by Castle Rock Pride before reaching that decision.

The commissioners accepted Castle Rock Pride's apology and assurance that the performers in question won't be invited again to events at the Fairgrounds, the statement says.

"Following our Executive Session, we directed staff to continue working with Castle Rock Pride to memorialize their commitment that any future events they hold at the Douglas County Fairgrounds will be family-friendly, consistent with their goal, and within the community guidelines they have proposed," the statement said in part. "As such, we have accepted their detailed apology for the inappropriate behavior of performers and have been reassured that these specific performers will not be invited to future events held at the Fairgrounds. The Board also directed staff to review County politics and procedures to ensure that the community standards we seek will be met for all events at our Fairgrounds."

