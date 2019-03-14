School buses were called out in Douglas County to help drivers stuck on four highways Wednesday afternoon.

Douglas County Schools told 9NEWS that four buses were used to help rescue 109 people who were stranded on the roads. Those buses rescued people on I-25, along with Colorado Highways 83, 86, and 105.

Snowplows cleared the way for the buses to make it to locations to help drivers who were stuck or had slid off the road.

Several shelters are open in Douglas County Wednesday night to help people who were stranded by the storm or had lost power.

A spokesperson for the school district says three more buses are waiting to see if they may be needed for other rescues.

Douglas County School District

RELATED | Stretches of I-25, I-70 will stay closed overnight after blizzard pummels Colorado

Douglas County Schools will be closed on Thursday due to the weather. A portion of I-25 from Lone Tree to Colorado Springs will also be closed overnight and into Thursday morning.

Colorado Highway 83 and Colorado Highway 105 also remain closed until further notice through the southern end of Douglas County.

RELATED | So many Colorado drivers are stranded in the blizzard the governor has asked the National Guard for help

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS