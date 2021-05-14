Fire destroys Douglas County home, no injuries reported

Crews from four different agencies responded to a residential structure fire in unincorporated Douglas County, Friday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Crews from four different fire districts responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Douglas County, Friday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) tweeted about the fire at about 5 a.m., saying that the fire had not spread to the surrounding forest and no injuries had been reported.

The fire happened at a home located at 1001 S. Highway 67, according to the tweet from SMFR. That's south of West Pine Creek Road along South Colorado Highway 67.

Sky 9 was over the scene where flames were still visible around 6 a.m. Water had to be trucked into the location from a nearby pond, SMFR said.

Fire crews reported the fire was under control around 6:30 a.m., according to a tweet from SMFR.

Firefighters will remain on the scene to extinguish the fire, according to SMFR. Investigators are responding to determine the cause of the fire.

